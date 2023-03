Sharmila Tagore is back to ruling screens and hearts with her performance in her newest outing Gulmohar co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and others. It is a family drama movie that is out to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar. Talking about family, Sharmila Tagore is a mother to three kids who are well-settled in life. Saif Ali Khan is married to Kareena Kapoor Khan who both along with their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, dominate headlines quite often. And now, Sharmila recalled the nasty trolling of her daughter-in-law for naming her son, Taimur. Also Read - Gulmohar Movie Review: Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee are a treat in this must-watch family drama

Sharmila Tagore recalls shocking reactions and trolling of Kareena Kapoor Khan for naming son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their kids, Taimur and Jeh are quite popular and make news in the Entertainment News section, almost every other day. Today, Tim and Jeh Baba's grandmother, actress Sharmila Tagore has made news for her reaction to the shocking reaction to Kareena naming her son, Taimur. Sharmila was asked about being a public figure, and how people tend to be intrusive. The actress then recalled the whole hullabaloo around Taimur's name. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee RECALLS when Shah Rukh Khan took him to a disco for the first time

Sharmila shares that she is not on social media and she doesn't read much but she has come across one post wherein someone wrote 'It would have been better if Kareena had Zika and Taimur was never born’. The shocking statement made Sharmila wonder how could people think something like that for just a day-old baby. She wondered where all these thoughts come from and who are these people who talk like that for a baby. Sharmila recalls wondering whether they are repeating what others say and if the people saying it are for real. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee reveals he quit dancing after seeing Hrithik Roshan; Here’s why

Check Kareena's post with Saif, Taimur and Jeh here:

When Kareena Kapoor opened up on naming her kids Taimur and Jehangir

In 2021, Kareena was asked about naming her children Taimur and Jehangir and the trolling followed around the same. Kareena said that they were the two names they liked and there was nothing more to it. Kareena shared that she cannot look at her life through trolls and hence has to get by and instead focus on her family and work.