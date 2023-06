recently opened up about how Indian society is slowly starting to accept LGBTQIA+ films. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor shared his opinion on how people have become more accepting of the community. But it is the film industry that still gives less credit to society. Gulshan who worked in the film Badhaai Do, highly impressed the masses by playing a queer character. Citing the reasons why he thinks that the mindset of people is slowly altering, Gulshan shared an anecdote from his life, pertaining to Badhaai Do. Also Read - Ulajh: Janvhi Kapoor to kick start shooting in London; here’s everything you need to know [Exclusive]

When Gulshan Devaiah praised for playing a queer in Badhaai Do

Gulshan recalled that once when he was in Dehradun for the shoot of his film Guns and Gulabs, he had a chance encounter with his Badhaai Do co-star Rajkumar Rao. Whenever they went to the restaurant of their hotel, people used to come to them and appreciate their performances in Badhaai Do. “There were so many times that elderly women who had grandchildren would come to me and Raj to appreciate the film. They even said that we were such a great couple on screen. That left me so surprised,” said Gulshan. Also Read - Dahaad star Gulshan Devaiah says Rajkummar Rao is the most 'boring' person to work with; here's why [EXCLUSIVE]

Through his personal experience, Gulshan held films to be the harbinger of change in society. The actor admitted that never in his wildest dreams did he think that people from a small town like Dehradun would shower such an abundance of love on Badhaai Do. “If people come in and give me their best wishes, that means things are changing,” he expressed confidently. Also Read - Gulshan Devaiah slams Nawazuddin Siddiqui for calling depression an urban concept

Trending Now

Gulshan Devaiah shares about society accepting LGBTQIA+ community

Gulshan added that filmmakers often have doubt that the audience might not accept sensitive topics like LGBTQIA+ stories on the big screens. But, he urged them to have a little more faith in people and society in general. “Maybe we underestimate our society to some extent… It really depends on how you communicate the subject to them,” he said. Gulshan concluded that a story is bound to work when the masses are able to identify with the characters, without having to force it.

Gulshan Devaiah's work timeline

On the work front, Gulshan Devaiah is currently shooting for an upcoming thriller, Ulajh, in London. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh also stars and Roshan Mathew in crucial roles. Further updates about the film are currently under wraps.