Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are in the headlines almost every day now. There have been rumours about them dating since a long time. However, none of them ever confirmed their relationships. But their pictures together and their recent spotting tell a different story. They have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders and their recent spotting at the screening of Tamannaah's new web series on Disney+ Hotstar, Aakhri Sach, left everyone surprised. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma get teased in the MOST hilarious yet merciless manner by paps [Watch Video]

Vijay and Tamannaah were seen walking hand-in-hand at the screening and this has confirmed their relationship again. Well, we can say that they have made it official finally. Tamannaah’s upcoming show Aakhri Sach has proved to be lucky for her and also for her fans who finally saw her with the love of her life. Also Read - Vijay Varma wins hearts by slamming trolls who shame women for talking about period pain; Watch video

The duo posed for pictures together and were seen smiling as they looked into each other’s eyes. Earlier, in their interviews too, the two have confirmed that they are in love with each other. While we are all happy for the couple, we take you back to the time when Vijay Varma’s Dahaad co-star, Gulshan Devaiah, had confirmed their relationship. Also Read - Bhola Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia shot for the film during the toughest phase in her life, reveals Chiranjeevi

Trending Now

Watch Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's video from Aakhri Soch screening:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Gulshan had teased Vijay with Tamannaah’s name during the premiere of their web series, Dahaad. Later, he had also said that he does not know the truth but was just teasing his friend.

Gulshan reacts to Vijay and Tamannaah's relationship

Now that their relationship has been confirmed, Gulshan has once again opened up about the couple. We asked him if he now has any whiff of the couple's marriage plans. Speaking exclusively to BollywoodLife, Gulshan said, “Arrey main abhi tak mila bhi nahi hoon usse. I have never met Tamannaah. Milna toh dur ki baat hai, maine kabhi text message pe bhi baat nahi ki, DM pe bhi baat nahi ki hai. I don’t even know that person."

Recalling how it had all started, Gulshan said, "Maine kahin news mein padha, woh hota hai na, rumours and all. Toh aise maine dekha tha aur majak udaa diya tha Vijay ka aise he Tamannaah ka naam leke. Kasam se I had no idea ye dono ka kya chal raha hai. Maine toh aise hi andheere mein teer mara tha aur mujhe pata nahi tha ki ye sahi jagah lagega ki nahi. Mujhe kya pata ye sab sach niklega. Yeh toh sach nikla and I was like ye sachi sach hai kya. Par ek baar pata chal gaya sach toh mai chup ho gaya."

Gulshan will not comment on Vijay, Tamannaah

Gulshan, who has been looting appreciations for his role of Aatmaram in Guns & Gulaabs, said he will not comment on the couple anymore. "Ab it's official toh yeh private matter ho gaya."

Gulshan Devaiah has been winning hearts with his unique roles and performance on various OTT shows. His latest Guns & Gulaabs also stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, late Satish Kaushik and others.