Nawazuddin Siddiqui has received criticism for his remark about depression. In a recent interview, the actor, who is busy promoting his latest film Jogira Sara Ra Ra, called depression an urban concept. His comment didn’t go well with a section of society and even his contemporaries. Actor Gulshan Devaiah who was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Dahaad has slammed Nawaz for his statement. Although the actor immensely respects him but can’t refuse to accept his thoughts over mental illness Also Read - Are Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia dating? Dahaad co-star Gulshan Devaiah says, 'Kuch to hai...'

The Sacred Games actor Nawazuddin, who hails from a small town in Uttar Pradesh, received backlash as he claims that depression doesn’t exist in villages and that it is an urban concept. He mentioned that he has learned about terms like anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder after moving to Mumbai. According to him, people in villages are happy and there is no depression. also mentioned that if he ever told his father about being depressed he would have received a slap on the face. He believes rural people don’t suffer from mental illness. Nawaz adds that when you are rich you get such diseases. Also Read - Dahaad: Sonakshi Sinha has a tendency to 'snoop around' in real life? This is what Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah said [Exclusive]

reacted to the actor’s comment about depression and called it 'Dhritarashtra and Gandhari syndrome'. The actor shared a video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's interview with NDTV. In the clip, he went honest about his thoughts on depression and mental illness. Taking to his Twitter handle Gulshan tweeted although he immensely respect the actor for his craft he can’t take his recent comment seriously. He further mentioned that even alcoholism or addictions don’t exist in rural communities and that’s mental illness. Also Read - Dahaad: Here are 5 reasons to watch Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah starrer this weekend

Dritharashtra & Gandhari syndrome. I immensely respect the man for his craft but I’d not take him seriously on this issue.

If you even just look at alcoholism or addictions, they exist in rural communities and that’s mental illness. No addict indulges in addiction because they… https://t.co/msnc9FJW2o — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) May 24, 2023

He explained saying “No addict indulges in addiction because they love it. The addiction is a symptom, the real problem is the trauma they can’t heal." Gulshan clarified his Dhritarashtra and Gandhari syndrome remark to a user who asked him about his Mahabaharat reference. The actor said “Some are blind and others blindfolded. If they don’t see, it don’t exist.”

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra alongside . The film released in theaters on 26th May, 2023. On the other hand, Gulshan Devaiah played a pivotal role in and Vijay Verma starrer Dahaad. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. He will be next seen in Ulajh starring . The film is directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures.