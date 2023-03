Mrunal Thakur is swiftly climbing up the ladder of success. She has now become a bankable star and a favourite choice for many filmmakers. She has been a part of many big films like Sita Ramam, Jersey and the recent release Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. With this, she has managed to create a good fan following for herself. Mrunal Thakur has some die-hard fans who swoon over her beauty and are constantly seeking updates about the diva. Social media is best for it but a latest post of Mrunal has left her fans worried. Also Read - Angad Bedi to make his Telugu debut with Nani 30; to join the shoot in Goa

's crying picture hits internet

On her Insta stories, she shared a picture in which she could be seen crying. She penned a long note with it. She said that yesterday was tough for her but she is stronger and wiser today. The picture was taken when she felt that she was extremely low and could not make it any more. She also penned that it is okay for people to be naive and vulnerable at times. Her note read, "Yesterday was tough. But today I'm stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don't read out loud but I'm choosing to read mine out loud – because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt. Taking one day at a time! It's ok to be naive and vulnerable." The picture made its way to Reddit and left her fans worried. Many fans dropped comments asking her to stay strong.

Check out Mrunal Thakur's picture below:

Mrunal Thakur's picture

Currently, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming film Gumraah. It stars as the male lead. The stars are on their toes promoting the film which will hit the screens on April 7, 2023. is also a part of the film. She is also going to be seen in Telugu film tentatively named Nani 30.