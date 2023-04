Gumraah new movie if leaked online in full HD and free download. The movie starring starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur is a crime thriller and it has released in theaters today (April 7). The film claims to be based on real life events and is the official Hindi remake of Tamil film Thadam/ The original film was directed by Magizh Thirumeni while the Hindi remake Gumraah has debutant director Vardhan Ketkar. This is also the first time Aditya is playing a double role and the early reviews are all praises for his performance in this gripping murder mystery. The actor is fresh off the success of his OTT series The Night Manager with Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala and with Gumraah, he has once again impressed fans. Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur OPENS up about Thadam remake; shares his views on 'death of remakes' debate [Watch Exclusive Video]

However, the film has been hit by piracy. On the day of release, Gumraah is leaked online for free download and to watch free. The torrent sites like Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulz, Telegram and more have the full HD version of Gumraah for free. The film's trailer has had a good buzz around it and due tio Aditya Roy Kapur's recent OTT success, and Mrunal Thakur's huge fan following and Sita Ramam success, there were huge expectations from the film. However, the online leak may hit its box office numbers. The film also has The Super Mario Bros. movie and The Pope's Exorcist playing in the theatres alongside. But BollywoodLife would urge readers to not watch movies and content on torrent sites but only in theatres and on authorised OTT platforms when movies and web series officially release digitally. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957.

Watch the Gumraah trailer here:

Unfortunately, Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's Gumraah is not the only film to be affected by piracy. Films and OTT series getting leaked online on the day of release, or even just a day or few hours before release has become quite common. The recent films like Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, 's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, and 's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and many more have also been leaked on piracy sites around their release. This affects the box office numbers of the film and adversely impacts the overall film industry.