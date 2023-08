Celebrities are considered public figures because they have a huge influence on the audience. However, being a public figure deeply affected Dulquer Salmaan on some occasions. A couple of inappropriate incidents took place while Dulquer was surrounded by his fans. The Guns & Gulaabs actor has shared a very shocking incident from his celebrity life and it will leave his fans fuming in anger, for sure. An elder lady touched him inappropriately while there were a lot of people around. Can you imagine? Also Read - Guns and Gulaabs Twitter Review: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan starrer is 'Undoubtedly one of the best series', declare netizens

Dulquer Salmaan recalls inappropriate incidents he faces

Dulquer Salmaan has been promoting his recently released Guns & Gulaabs, a Netflix web series. He made an appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast show. And during the podcast, Dulquer shared the downside of being a public figure. One of the older ladies gave him a peck on the cheek while clicking pictures with him. He found it inappropriate but took it sweetly. However, the actor shares that he was not posing with the woman but with someone else when the peck caught him by surprise. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor responds to controversy over Rana Daggubati's comments, says 'Small minds discuss...'

Watch the video of Dulquer Salmaan's character in Guns & Gulaabs here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Dulquer Salmaan recalls being touched inappropriately by an elder woman

In another bizarre incident, Dulquer Salmaan revealed that another elder woman squeezed him from behind. He was confused by the incident as the woman was very old. He fails to understand what it means. He was on stage and there were a lot of people around. Dulquer asked the lady to stand aside. Dulquer recalls he was in pain after the lady squeezed his behind. In fact, when he did the same with his friends, they called him out. And then Dulquer would reveal to them saying that that's what he has been facing. He shares that he asked his friends why people do it but got no answer in return. Dulquer says that's what he remembers, the pain that he had to go through, quotes an entertainment news portal. It's saddening to hear what celebrities have to deal with when fans cross boundaries in the name of 'love'. Also Read - Tamil director Manobala passes away at 66; Rajinikanth, Dulqueer Salmaan, Kamal Haasan and more mourn sad demise

Trending Now

Watch the Guns & Gulaabs screening video here:

Dulquer Salmaan projects

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is starring Guns & Gulaabs which dropped on Netflix on 18th August. It also has Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah in it. It is a black comedy crime thriller web series by Raj & DK of The Family Man and Farzi fame. On the other hand, Dulquer has King of Kotha releasing on 24th August. It is an action thriller movie and Salmaan is also producing it.