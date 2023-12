Gulshan Devaiah and his ex-wife Kallirroi Tzaifeta are giving a second shot to their relationship. The Dahaad actor got married to her in 2012. However, they got divorced in 2020 due to some issues that seemed unsurmountable. But the love between them stayed strong. In 2022, he revealed that he was still seeing his ex-wife. Now, he has said that they are dating, but with a fresh approach towards their relationship. Earlier, he had said that they fell in love when she was travelling to India. The couple got married but their relationship was rocky. However, they had a strong friendship. Gulshan Devaiah also mentioned that his career was not going great guns, which also impacted his personal life to a great extent. Also Read - Year Ender 2023: Aarya 3 helmer Ram Madhvani and more; meet the breakout directors of the year

Gulshan Devaiah starts dating Kallirroi Tzaifeta once again

The Guns & Gulaab actor had said that the couple ended their marriage in 2020 as they did not want to make things ugly. But they stayed on as friends. Since 2022, they began to court one another once again. He said he is glad that Kallirroi Tzaifeta also took as much efforts to make it work. Gulshan Devaiah said they preferred to focus on the beautiful aspects of their relationship, and rework on them. He said their desire to hold on to the beautiful aspects of their equation led them to a point when they again wanted to be together. But this time, they have a changed approach. Gulshan Devaiah has been quoted as saying, " The approach is much different this time - it's very mature, constructive and productive. There is no guarantee that everything will end up good, but it does feel different and better."

Kallirroi Tzaifeta showers love on Gulshan Devaiah

In her birthday post for him, she wrote that even though they might not have walked together always, he has been there for her and vice versa. She said she was glad that filmmakers and audience were finally acknowledging his immense talent. In Bollywood, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta remarried his ex-wife way back in 2009. They had married in 1997 but got divorced after a decade. But the director soon realised that she was his ultimate soul mate. He wooed her back into his life.

On the professional front, Guns and Gulaabs has been renewed for a second season. Even though Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tzaifeta have not discussed marriage, we are sure millions are happy to know how their love has endured through bad times.