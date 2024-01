Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu's latest movie hit the theaters on January 12, 2024 and although the critics' opinions are divided, the box office numbers are nothing short of impressive. Recently, Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to express his admiration for his friend Mahesh Babu. In his post, he showered love on Guntur Kaaram, calling it a "Mass Film". The sweet gesture from King Khan has certainly grabbed the attention of many social media users. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 2: Mahesh Babu's film fails to defeat Vijay's Leo and Rajinikanth's Jailer

Guntur Kaaram: Shah Rukh Khan showers love on Mahesh Babu's film

Shah Rukh Khan has recently taken to his social media to express his admiration for his friend Mahesh Babu's new film, Guntur Kaaram. The actor shared that he is eagerly looking forward to watching the film. He also mentioned how the movie seems like a promising combination of action and emotion. Further, he added that Guntur Kaaram is a highly inflammable film with a massive appeal to the masses. Here's a look at his post below. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram on OTT: This platform grabs the streaming rights of Mahesh Babu's new movie

Looking forward to #GunturKaaram my friend @urstrulyMahesh!!! A promising ride of action, emotion and of course…. Massss!!! Highly inflammable!https://t.co/a0zUlnA1iy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 13, 2024

Just to refresh your memory, let us remind you that Mahesh Babu had shared a heartfelt note last year when Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan hit the theatres. In his post, he stated that the movie was Shah Rukh Khan's career-best film and how his aura and screen presence remain unmatched. You can check out his post below.

#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… ??? @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… ??? The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here ???!! Jawan will break his own records…… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2023

Guntur Kaaram collected around 94 crores worldwide on the second day of box office. The film is especially loved for Mahesh Babu's impressive screen performance.