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Guru Randhawa's Fine Shyt goes VIRAL for all wrong reasons? Internet SLAMS office dance video

Guru Randhawa's latest track Fine Shyt has sparked a heated debate online, with netizens questioning its office-based concept, portrayal of women, choreography and lyrics. Read further to know what everyone's talking about.

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By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: August 8, 2026 3:00 PM IST
Guru Randhawa's Fine Shyt goes VIRAL for all wrong reasons? Internet SLAMS office dance video

Guru Randhawa just dropped a new track, but instead of blowing up for all the right reasons, “Fine Shyt” has people fired up online and not in a good way. The video puts him in a standard corporate office, surrounded by women dressed as employees who break into dance around his character. Fans aren’t just mad about the song, they’re picking apart everything. The whole office setup struck a nerve, especially with viewers who feel like the video makes working women seem like props rather than professionals. One Instagram user flat-out said the video just plays into old stereotypes about women in the workplace, and frankly, that’s not a good look.

There is a disclaimer. The video says everyone’s an adult and the whole thing is fiction. There’s even a cheeky warning “Don’t try these dance moves at work unless you want HR on your case.” ubt that note wasn't funny to everyone apparently. People aren’t letting the music off the hook either. Some called the song “straight up noise pollution.” Others got mean, one person joked it was another win “for the deaf.” and even though folks are dragging the track, some predict it’ll still end up everywhere anyway, with endless reels and challenges keeping it alive.One commenter roasted the choreography, saying Randhawa just repeats the same moves, dialing them up to the point of parody.

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About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media person with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

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