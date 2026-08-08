Guru Randhawa's Fine Shyt goes VIRAL for all wrong reasons? Internet SLAMS office dance video

Guru Randhawa's latest track Fine Shyt has sparked a heated debate online, with netizens questioning its office-based concept, portrayal of women, choreography and lyrics. Read further to know what everyone's talking about.

Guru Randhawa just dropped a new track, but instead of blowing up for all the right reasons, “Fine Shyt” has people fired up online and not in a good way. The video puts him in a standard corporate office, surrounded by women dressed as employees who break into dance around his character. Fans aren’t just mad about the song, they’re picking apart everything. The whole office setup struck a nerve, especially with viewers who feel like the video makes working women seem like props rather than professionals. One Instagram user flat-out said the video just plays into old stereotypes about women in the workplace, and frankly, that’s not a good look.

Ye kya bawasir hai Guru Randhawa ??? pic.twitter.com/cXM9PAr8lt — Shubham2.0 (@bhav_paaji) August 7, 2026

Guru Randhawa, seriously, what prompted you to sing this song and make a video like this? ? You've set the bar considerably higher with your music, so this one is honestly a bit of a shock. What a letdown. Why deliberately lower your own standards when you have already shown… pic.twitter.com/8Mldcmo4ZG — ꧁༺ ????? ????? ?????????? ༻꧂ (@PenduProfessor) August 8, 2026

There is a disclaimer. The video says everyone’s an adult and the whole thing is fiction. There’s even a cheeky warning “Don’t try these dance moves at work unless you want HR on your case.” ubt that note wasn't funny to everyone apparently. People aren’t letting the music off the hook either. Some called the song “straight up noise pollution.” Others got mean, one person joked it was another win “for the deaf.” and even though folks are dragging the track, some predict it’ll still end up everywhere anyway, with endless reels and challenges keeping it alive.One commenter roasted the choreography, saying Randhawa just repeats the same moves, dialing them up to the point of parody.

bro Guru Randhawa had to add ts in the mv of his new single after he tried to get away sexualizing schoolgirls in the mv of Azul (the mv was absolute bootycheeks as well and i had to subject myself to the ear pollution of this song all over again) pic.twitter.com/yCT8Eei8cG — k(a✰)ju कतली :3 (@paneer_ki_sabzi) August 7, 2026

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