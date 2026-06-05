Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal and Pooja Hegde's film opens to decent numbers

Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai opens to decent buzz, targeting Rs 6-9 crore on Day 1. David Dhawan and Varun reunite for this romantic comedy after five years.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has finally hit theatres today, June 5. From its fun-filled trailer to its catchy songs, the film has made quite a lot of buzz before release, and honestly, expectations are pretty high for a decent start. The movie also brings back the successful father-son duo, David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan, after five years, as a reunion moment.

Their last theatrical outing together was Judwaa 2 in 2017, which turned out to be a big hit, and before that, their first collaboration, Main Tera Hero in 2014, did well commercially as well. Given their strong track record in the comedy space, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is being seen as a potential crowd-pleaser.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 1

According to early Sacnilk estimates, the film collected Rs 0.15 crore net on Day 1 from 1,388 shows. It has also done reasonably well in advance and pre-ticket sales, crossing Rs 1 crore even before its official release. With no major Hindi film hitting theatres this Friday, the romantic comedy-drama has a relatively clear window and is expected to be the preferred choice for many audiences looking for a light-hearted entertainer.

Can HJTIHH mint 9 crore on its opening day?

Trade analysts believe Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai could open in the range of Rs 6-9 crore net on its first day. If it manages to achieve this, it will become the sixth-highest-opening Bollywood film of 2026. With positive word-of-mouth, it even has a chance to surpass Ekkis (Rs 7.28 crore) and grab the fifth spot among the year’s top openers.

The film is banking heavily on Varun Dhawan’s charm, David Dhawan’s signature comedy style, and the fresh pairing with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. Whether it can convert the decent pre-release buzz into strong numbers will become clearer over the weekend.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Jas, played by Varun Dhawan, starts a new affair with Preet (Pooja Hegde) overseas after his marriage to Bani (Mrunal Thakur) is dissolved due to disagreements over family planning, only to become caught up in complicated connections and unanticipated secrets.

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