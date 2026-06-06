Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan-starrer BEATS films of Prabhas, Ayushmann Khurrana and others

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 1: The film's opening day collection has managed to beat the first-day earnings of popular films.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan-starrer BEATS films of Prabhas, Ayushmann Khurrana and others

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan is back with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, for the much-anticipated entertainer, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in key roles. The film - which had released on June 6 - opened to a mixed response at the box office. Going by the industry tracker Sacnilk, it managed to earn Rs 7.5 crore net on its opening day. Its gross domestic collection amounted to Rs 9 crore. Worldwide, the film earned additional Rs 2 crore and took its worldwide total to Rs 11 crore.

How much did Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai earn on day 1?

On day 1, the film was screened across 9,081 shows and recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.15%. During morning show, its occupancy was 9% which rose to 19.23% in the noon, and further climbed to 21.92% in the evening, and 30.46% during the night shows. Delhi-NCR recorded the highest number of screenings. It was given 1,054 shows, but registered a modest occupancy of 15%. Mumbai was screened across 579 shows and performed a little better. It registered an overall occupancy of 23%.

Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai is 5th biggest Bollywood opener of 2026

Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai registered a solid opening even though it faced stiff competition from several new and past releases. By earning Rs 7.50 crore on Day 1, it emerged as the fifth-biggest Bollywood opener of 2026. Dhurandhar 2 tops the list nby earning Rs 145 crore on opening day. It was followed by Border 2 that earned Rs 32.1 crore, Bhoot Bangla that earned Rs 18.31 crore and O' Romeo that earned Rs 9.01 crore. Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai managed to surpass The Raja Saab (Hindi) which collected Rs 6 crore, Ikkis (Rs 7.28 crore), Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Rs 4.38 crore), Mardaani 3 (Rs 4 crore) and Happy Patel (Rs 1.25 crore).

Why did Varun Dhawan get emotional At Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch?

The trailer launch event emerged as a celebration of David Dhawan's legacy, where Varun put forth his love and respect for his father. "It is just amazing this man is actually making films at this age and at a time when we are constantly questioning cinema. Every Friday, we are wondering -- yeh chalegi, woh chalegi. I would just tell you all, this is a David Dhawan film. It is made on his conviction," Varun had said. "If there is one motto in my family, it is to make people laugh. My father only wants to make people laugh."

He later added, "And he is also scared of cats."

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