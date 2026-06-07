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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office collection day 2: Varun Dhawan's film holds STEADY, nears Rs 15 crore mark

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan's romantic comedy remains steady with an estimated Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day India net total to Rs 14.75 crore.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: June 7, 2026 6:22 AM IST
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 2: Varun Dhawan’s new romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has made a promising debut at the box office. The film, which hit theatres on June 5, collected a healthy Rs 7.50 crore net on its first day. With more than 9,000 shows across the country, the David Dhawan-directed entertainer benefited from decent curiosity and the strong pull of the father-son duo.

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On Day 1, the film recorded Rs 9 crore gross in India, while overseas markets added another Rs 2 crore. This brought the worldwide opening day total to Rs 11 crore, a solid start for a romantic comedy in the current market.

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 2

On its second day, the movie continued its run across 8,813 shows and is estimated to have earned Rs 7.25 crore net. This marks a minor 3.35% drop from Friday, which is quite controlled for this genre. After two days, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 14.75 crore. Trade observers believe that if the evening and night shows get a good family turnout over the weekend, the numbers could see a healthy jump on Saturday and Sunday.

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About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The film stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role, paired with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The supporting cast includes Manish Paul, Chunky Pandey, Rakesh Bedi, Jimmy Shergill, and Mouni Roy. It is a light-hearted romantic comedy centred around Jass, a carefree young man dealing with love, misunderstandings, and family drama.

The film has also found itself in the middle of a legal controversy. Producer Vashu Bhagnani has reportedly filed a Rs 400 crore lawsuit against Tips Industries, David Dhawan, and others over the recreated version of the popular song “Chunari Chunari, Let’s Go,” which was originally from Biwi No.1.

While the early numbers look encouraging, the real test for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will be its weekend performance and how well it sustains through word-of-mouth in the coming days.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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