Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office collection day 4: Varun Dhawan's film CRASHES 61% on first Monday

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected Rs 3.5 crore on Day 4, witnessing a sharp 61% drop from Sunday. Varun Dhawan's rom-com has now crossed Rs 42.43 crore worldwide despite facing tough competition from Peddi and Bandar.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 4: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai had a pretty decent first weekend at the box office, although it wasn’t exactly greeted in the same way by everybody. The movie got mixed responses from the audiences and critics both, yet, David Dhawan-directed romantic comedy still managed to pull in something like over Rs 37 crore worldwide, in just its first three days.

The film opened with Rs 7.50 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday. On Sunday (Day 3), it added another Rs 9 crore to its tally.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 4

However, as expected, it witnessed a drop on its first Monday (Day 4). According to Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 3.50 crore on Monday from 7,835 shows, marking a 61.1% decline from Sunday.

With four days in theatres, the film has now earned Rs 27.50 crore net and Rs 32.93 crore gross in India. Overseas, it added Rs 1 crore on Day 4, taking its international total to Rs 9.50 crore. The current worldwide gross stands at Rs 42.43 crore.

HJTIHH vs Bandar vs Peddi

At the box office, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is competing with Bobby Deol’s Bandar, Ram Charan’s Peddi, and the Hollywood release He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

The film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Kubbra Sait, Manoj Pahwa, Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Pandey, and Ali Asgar in supporting roles. It hit theatres on June 5, 2026.

While the Monday drop is noticeable, the film has managed to hold better than many recent comedies. Its fate is gonna now hinge on how it does over the rest of the week, and also if positive chatter will help it keep going through the weekdays. Since there are no big brand-new Bollywood releases right away, it still has a decent window to expand if viewers actually connect with that easygoing, light-hearted sort of vibe.

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