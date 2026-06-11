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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan starrer SLOWS down, earns Rs 51 crore globally

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan's comedy drama earned Rs 2.85 crore on Tuesday, taking its India net collection to Rs 34.15 crore and worldwide total to Rs 51.85 crore amid competition from Peddi and Bandar.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: June 11, 2026 8:07 AM IST
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan starrer SLOWS down, earns Rs 51 crore globally

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is showing a slow but steady performance at the box office. The David Dhawan-directed romantic comedy, which marks the veteran director’s final film, opened to mixed reviews but has managed to keep going with decent numbers even in its second week.

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 2.85 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday) from 7,495 shows. This marks a 27.3% drop from the previous day. With six days in theatres, the movie has now earned Rs 34.15 crore net and Rs 40.60 crore gross in India.

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HJTIHH overseas collection

Overseas, it added Rs 0.75 crore on Day 6, taking its international total to Rs 11.25 crore. The current worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 51.85 crore.

HJTIHH vs Peddi vs Bandar

The film is currently competing with a few other releases, including Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar (starring Bobby Deol), Ram Charan’s Peddi, and the Hollywood film He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. The strong run of Peddi, especially, has made the box office environment quite competitive.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai cast

The situational comedy features a fun ensemble cast including Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Kubbra Sait, Manoj Pahwa, Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Pandey, and Ali Asgar. It hit theatres on June 5, 2026.

While the first weekend was decent, the weekdays have seen the usual drop. However, being a light-hearted entertainer with no major new competition in the coming days, the film still has a chance to pick up if positive word-of-mouth spreads. For now, it is holding on reasonably well, especially considering the mixed audience feedback.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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