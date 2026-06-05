Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai early review: Varun Dhawan SHINES in David Dhawan's film, critic calls film 'Stress-buster'

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Early Review: Taran Adarsh gives Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur's rom-com 3.5 stars, calling it an entertaining stress-buster packed with comedy and charm.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai early review

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai early review: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is all set to hit theatres in a few hours. The David Dhawan-directed romantic comedy drama has closed its advance bookings on a fairly decent note, selling around 32,000 tickets across the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day.

Compared to some recent releases in the same genre, the numbers look respectable. For instance, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do had sold around 13,500 tickets in the same chains, while De De Pyaar De 2 managed nearly 25,000. However, it still trails significantly behind Varun Dhawan’s last film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai eyes Rs 7 crore opening?

Trade analysts believe the movie has a realistic chance of opening in the range of Rs 7 crore on its first day, depending on how strong the spot bookings and walk-ins turn out to be. If the film manages to get positive word-of-mouth, it could see a decent jump over the weekend, especially on Saturday and Sunday.

As of now, all eyes are on the initial audience reactions. Being a typical David Dhawan entertainer, the film is expected to rely heavily on humour, chemistry between the leads, and feel-good moments. With no major competition in the coming days, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has a fair window to perform, provided audiences connect with its light-hearted vibe.

The film marks another outing for Varun Dhawan in the romantic-comedy space after a string of different genres. Whether it clicks with the masses or not will become clear in the next 24–48 hours.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai early review

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X handle to share his review of the film and gave it 3.5 stars. He wrote, "#OneWordReview...#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai: ENTERTAINING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ #DavidDhawan believes in one mantra – entertainment – and #HJTIHH offers that in abundance... A stress-buster that leaves you smiling... Don't look for logic; sit back and enjoy the ride! #HJTIHHReview #DavidDhawan has never chased novelty in storytelling... His strength lies in taking familiar ingredients – romance, comedy, confusion, misunderstandings, colourful characters, and chartbuster music – and packaging them into a thoroughly enjoyable entertainer."

#OneWordReview...#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai: ENTERTAINING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½#DavidDhawan believes in one mantra – entertainment – and #HJTIHH offers that in abundance... A stress-buster that leaves you smiling... Don't look for logic; sit back and enjoy the ride! #HJTIHHReview… pic.twitter.com/TxXM3Ahums — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2026

He further praised Varun Dhawan, Mrunal and Pooja Hegde for their performance. "#VarunDhawan should silence all those who doubted his suitability for this role... He has a flair for comedy and displays perfect comic timing, boundless energy, and tremendous confidence throughout. #MrunalThakur and #PoojaHegde add glamour, charm, and confidence to the proceedings, complementing the narrative effectively. The supporting cast is equally impressive... #JimmyShergill is wonderful... #MouniRoy spices up the proceedings... #RakeshBedi is superb yet again... #ChunkyPanday is hilarious, contributing to some genuinely funny moments... #ManieshPaul is in top form...#RajeshKumar is first-rate."

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