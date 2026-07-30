Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai OTT Release Date: Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details for Varun Dhawan-Mrunal Thakur’s rom-com

Explore the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai OTT release date here to know when you can stream this rom-com. Read ahead to know the cast, plot, and OTT platform for this Varun Dhawan-Mrunal Thakur starrer.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai OTT Release Date Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details for Varun Dhawan-Mrunal Thakur’s rom-com

Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde's breezy rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is now heading from the big screen to your living room. After wrapping up its theatrical run with a respectable showing at the box office, the film is all set to make its OTT debut. If you missed it in cinemas or simply want to watch it again from the comfort of your couch, here is everything you need to know about its digital release.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai OTT Release Date

The wait is officially over. ZEE5 has announced that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will begin streaming on July 31, 2026. The film released in theatres on June 5, 2026, which means it is following the standard theatrical window that most Bollywood films adhere to before their OTT debut. The digital premiere comes at the right time, with audiences who skipped the theatrical run now getting a chance to catch the film from the comfort of their homes. Mark your calendars because this one is dropping very soon.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Cast

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai brings together a fun and familiar ensemble. Varun Dhawan leads the film as the male protagonist, reuniting with his father and director David Dhawan for their fourth collaboration together. Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde play the two female leads at the centre of a chaotic love triangle. The supporting cast is equally entertaining, with Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Kubbra Sait, Manoj Pahwa, Rakesh Bedi, and Rajeev Khandelwal all playing key roles. Mouni Roy makes a special appearance, and Hema Malini also features in the film.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Plot

The story of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai follows a young man who has repeatedly been unlucky in love and is desperate to find a meaningful relationship. When he unexpectedly finds himself caught between two very different women, things spiral into the kind of chaotic, comedy-of-errors situation that David Dhawan has built his legacy on. The film was shot across Mumbai, Goa, Rishikesh, and Edinburgh, giving it a visually varied backdrop. The music, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Javed-Mohsin, and others, adds to the film's high-energy, feel-good tone.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai OTT Platform: Where To Watch?

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will be available to stream exclusively on ZEE5 from July 31, 2026. The film's official poster had confirmed ZEE5 as its digital home well before the theatrical release, making it one of the more clearly announced OTT deals in recent Bollywood releases. To watch the film, you will need an active ZEE5 subscription.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Performance In Theatrical Run

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai had a mixed theatrical run. The film released to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, with audiences pointing out repetitive dialogues and an outdated storyline. However, multiplex audiences who were in the mood for a light, no-frills entertainer warmed to it over the first two weeks. The film earned Rs 61.78 crore net at the Indian box office and Rs 14.88 crore in overseas markets, bringing its worldwide closing collection to Rs 87.78 crore. It concluded its theatrical run as Bollywood's sixth highest-grossing film of 2026 globally, a decent achievement for a mid-budget rom-com in a competitive year.

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