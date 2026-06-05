Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X review: Fans HAIL Varun Dhawan, Manish Paul; calls David Dhawan's comedy 'Paisa Vasool'

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan's rom-com is winning over audiences with its comedy, romance, and family drama, with fans calling it a complete paisa-vasool entertainer.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X review

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai review: Varun Dhawan is making a cheerful return to the big screen with the romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which is slated to hit theatres on June 5, 2026. This is Varun’s second movie of the year after Border 2, and honestly it’s already stirring up quite a bit of excitement with audiences. What makes it feel even more special is that it is being directed by David Dhawan, his father. According to reports, this could be David Dhawan’s final film as a director, which has added an emotional layer to the project. This will be the fourth time the father-son duo is working together, after the successful films Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1.

What makes HJTIHH special?

The mix of David Dhawan’s kind of signature comedy style and Varun Dhawan’s super energetic screen vibe has been making some pretty solid buzz in the days leading up to the release. Like, as the premiere date gets even closer, you start seeing early reactions from people who have already seen the film, or at least the promotional content. A lot of them are basically saying they’re excited about the movie’s fun mood, light-hearted storytelling, and this kind of engaging chemistry between the lead actors; it’s not subtle.

For Varun, this one feels like a return to that familiar and comfortable lane after trying out different kinds of genres. Meanwhile, for David Dhawan, if this really ends up being his last film, then it’s got a more special weight to it, you know. Fans are out here hoping the duo can re-create that same magic from their earlier collaborations, the vibe everyone remembers.

Overall, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is shaping up to be one of the more interesting and anticipated releases of the year. With its feel-good premise and strong father-son combination, the film is expected to bring back the classic entertaining flavour that David Dhawan is known for.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Twitter review

A user wrote, "#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai Review: CRAZY ENTERTAINER! RATING - 3.5/5* #VarunDhawan in an absolute beast mode – back to that #MainTeraHero & #Judwaa2 wild characters with non-stop madness and dialogues. Cameos of #KritiSanon #JohnnyLever will make you happy #DavidDhawan holds nothing back while using & twisting popular movies dialogues, scenes and songs and makes hilarious parodies out of it. Almost every scene has a trademark PJ and one-liner that changes the entire meaning of the joke. #PoojaHegde & #MrunalThakur look hot and David Dhawan makes sure that their image is not spoiled. He keeps women's dignity intact."

Another wrote, "A complete paisa-vasool Bollywood entertainer that delivers comedy, romance, emotions, and family drama in perfect proportions."

A third lauded Maniesh Paul's performance in the film and wrote, "Loved watching #ManieshPaul in #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai. He brings the perfect mix of humour, emotion and energy, proving yet again what a versatile performer he is. His comic timing is simply outstanding."

Loved watching #ManieshPaul in #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai. He brings the perfect mix of humour, emotion and energy, proving yet again what a versatile performer he is. His comic timing is simply outstanding. pic.twitter.com/LvBzqbwGXm — Srabanti Chakrabarti (@srabantic) June 5, 2026

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