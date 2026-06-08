Hai Jawnai Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan's film stays flat, earns Rs 22 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected Rs 22 crore in its opening weekend, but Varun Dhawan's rom-com failed to register a Sunday jump. Can it pass the crucial Monday test?

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection

Hai Jawnai Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan’s new romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has opened to a steady response at the box office. The film, which hit theatres on June 5, has managed to collect a total of Rs 22 crore in its first three days. Directed by David Dhawan, this is reportedly the veteran filmmaker’s last directorial venture, adding extra emotional weight to the project.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection

The movie earned Rs 7.50 crore on its first day (Friday). On Saturday, it collected Rs 7.25 crore, and on Sunday (Day 3), it added another Rs 7.25 crore. While the numbers are decent, the film will need stronger word-of-mouth and a solid weekend hold to maintain momentum in the coming days.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai vs Bandar vs Peddi

At the box office, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is facing competition from Bobby Deol’s Bandar and Ram Charan’s Peddi. Among the three, Peddi is leading comfortably with much higher collections. Still, Varun’s film has found a decent opening, especially considering the current crowded market.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona cast

The cast includes Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in key roles, along with supporting actors like Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill, and Mouni Roy. The film is a light-hearted romantic comedy that revolves around love, misunderstandings, and family chaos.

For Varun Dhawan, this release comes after a mixed run. His previous film Baby John collected Rs 36 crore net in India, while Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned between Rs 65-70 crore net and crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide. Earlier, Bhediya made Rs 67 crore net, and JugJugg Jeeyo collected Rs 85 crore net in India.

Whether Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai can turn into a profitable venture will depend on how well it sustains over the weekend and the kind of audience feedback it receives. As of now, the film has made a respectable start, but the real test begins from here.

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