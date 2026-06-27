Haiwaan release date LOCKED? Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan thriller to hit theatres on this date

Read further to know as Priyadarshan's suspense drama pits a blind caretaker against a cold-blooded villain; Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher join the cast, Here's everything you need to know.

Haiwaan release date LOCKED? Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan thriller to hit theatres on this date

Priyadarshan’s new thriller, Haiwaan, is finally on the calendar. After months of buzz, the makers announced that Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan will clash on screen worldwide starting September 11, 2026. They dropped a first poster too, teasing the tagline: “One obsession. One relentless pursuit.” It’s Akshay and Saif’s first time sharing the screen since Tashan back in 2008. Haiwaan is actually a Hindi remake of Priyadarshan’s own Malayalam hit, Oppam, from 2016. This time, Saif plays a visually impaired caretaker who stumbles into a murder case. No one believes him, of course, so he has to prove his innocence while sifting through a mess of lies. And here’s the twist, Akshay isn’t the hero. He’s the villain this time. The story turns into a tense game of cat and mouse between Saif and Akshay, with Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher joining in, though what roles they play is still a secret.

Akshay On Reuniting With Saif

Talking to Hindustan Times earlier, Akshay joked about working with Saif again. “It’s great to be back with Priyadarshan ji, and honestly, teaming up with Saif is what I’m really looking forward to. It’s been ages! I can’t wait to start shooting,” he said. He also poked fun at their personalities: “Saif’s humor is pure South Bombay, and mine’s straight from Andheri to Borivali, but we always have a blast on set.” If you loved them in 90s hits, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Keemat or later in Tashan.

The Team Behind Haiwaan

Behind the scenes, production is handled by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, with Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn producing. Priyadarshan’s got a track record in both comedy (Hera Pheri) and suspense (Bhool Bhulaiyaa), and this film makes it his third outing with Akshay after Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Khatta Meetha. Shriya Pilgaonkar, fresh from Mirzapur and Guilty Minds, is on board, along with Saiyami Kher, last seen in Ghoomer.

Why This One Stands Out

Saif gets to play a vulnerable, physically challenged lead way different from his usual slick characters. Akshay goes full villain, something he hasn’t really done since Ajnabee in 2001. And with Priyadarshan in the director’s chair, expect more suspense and twists, not over-the-top action. The September 11 release date avoids big festival clashes, so it has room to breathe.

What’s Next

Shooting’s already started, though they’re keeping the locations quiet for now. With the date fixed, fans can probably expect promotions to kick off in mid-2026. So if you love a good old-fashioned Bollywood showdown or just want to see Akshay and Saif try something new, Haiwaan could be the movie to watch.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

