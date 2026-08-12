Haiwaan Teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar turns MENACING, Saif Ali Khan plays blind in Priyadarshan's thriller

Haiwaan teaser: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years in Priyadarshan's dark thriller, with a mysterious face-off and Mohanlal cameo.

Haiwaan Teaser: The teaser of Haiwaan was unveiled on Wednesday, August 12, giving audiences their first glimpse of Priyadarshan’s upcoming mystery thriller. The teaser keeps the plot largely under wraps but sets a dark and unsettling mood, with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan at the centre of the mystery.

Haiwaan teaser keeps Akshay and Saif’s characters mysterious

Interestingly, the teaser never shows the faces of either Akshay or Saif, adding another layer of intrigue. Saif appears to be playing a blind man, while Akshay’s character comes across as menacing and dangerous. Although the teaser reveals very little about the story, it establishes a tense atmosphere and hints at a gripping clash between the two characters.

Akshay shared the teaser on Instagram with the caption, “HE hears the danger…I AM the danger! Ab jeet kiski hogi? Hero ya Haiwaan?” His words further hint at the battle between the two protagonists and suggest that their characters could be on opposite sides.

Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years

Haiwaan marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after nearly 18 years. The two actors have previously worked together in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Tashan.

The film is the official Hindi remake of Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam action-crime thriller Oppam. The original starred Mohanlal in the lead role, and the Malayalam superstar will also make a cameo appearance in Haiwaan.

The film also features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Boman Irani and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. With Mohanlal’s special appearance adding to the buzz, the film has already generated considerable interest among fans.

Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai under KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

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