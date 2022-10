On Monday it is Halloween. Those who celebrate dress up in the spookiest of costumes ranging from those of Disney characters to serial killers. Halloween celebrations are catching up in India too. Here are 7 horror movies that might appeal to you depending on your appetite for the chills, thrills and gore.

Stree (2018)

If you are someone who does not have the appetite for hard-core horror, Stree (2018) is a good mix of horror and comedy. The movie that starred Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee made Rs 180 crores at the box office. Some of the scenes will give you the chills, while the rest will make you burst out in laughter.



Tumbadd (2018)

Rahi Anil Barve and Sohum Shah's movie took years to make. This period horror movie is one of the best pieces of cinema to come out of India in recent years. If you missed watching it in theatres, you can watch it on OTT.



13B

R Madhavan's movie has a very interesting plot. The story is about a person who moves to a new flat and inauspicious things start happening. There is a past history connected to a TV anchor. The movie was much loved by audiences all over India.



Raaz (2002)

One of the best Bollywood films in the genre. Bipasha Basu started her journey as queen of horror films with this one. Ashutosh Rana did a fab job. The icing on the cake was the songs.



Bhoot (2003)

From fine performances by Urmila Matondkar, Ajay Devgn and Fardeen Khan to Ram Gopal Varma's direction, Bhoot is one of the best in the horror genre. The movie has great recall value till date.

Raat (1992)

Ram Gopal Varma's Raat is hailed as one of the classic horror films of the 90's. It has a creepy vibe all through. The performances of Revathy, Om Puri and Rohini Hattangadi are top class.



Veerana (1988)

This has to be the fave childhood horror film of millions of Indians. Hemant Birje and Sahila Chadha starred in the Ramsay brothers movie. You can watch it on YouTube.