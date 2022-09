The success of has warmed the hearts of the industry. has however called the collections as fake. The actress said that the makers were not sharing the net figures of the movie. She said that Brahmastra is made on a budget of Rs 650 crores and she did not understand how some handles already declared it a hit. Kangana Ranaut said she did like to interview to understand the Math. She also said some trade experts and portals were part of the movie mafia, and berated her movies when they recovered costs. The comments of the actress have got mixed reactions from social media. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film enters Rs 100 crore club on opening weekend; leaves Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 far behind

Filmmaker has also been hitting out at the Boycott gang by sharing some savage GIFs. A fan of Kangana Ranaut trolled him saying that he gave her the biggest flop of her career with . The actress had delivered a wonderful performance in the movie but the film was declared as a flop. The making of Simran was also full of controversies. Hansal Mehta reminded the troll that he did not direct Dhaakad. As we know, Dhaakad is the biggest failure of Kangana Ranaut's career so far. The trailer of the film had raised expectations but the final product was sub par. Also Read - Brahmastra box office: After Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker REACTS to journalists' tweet asking 'legal guy to sue Karan Johar for spreading lies'; netizens in a fix

Shame on https://t.co/Titxwvxoer gave flop film to Kangana — Prajakta Patil (@animasterpraju) September 12, 2022

Yeah. I shouldn’t have made Dhaakad. https://t.co/iCm4XVKzEG — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 12, 2022

??? — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) September 12, 2022

Savage reply Sir nice ??????? — BeingHasan (@Hasansalmania) September 12, 2022

Hansal Mehta has been on a roll with his web show Scam 1992 doing really well. Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad made losses to the tune of Rs 70 crores. The movie was made by a debutant director Razneesh Ghai. The actress is looking forward to Tejas which is a movie by RSVP, and Emergency where she plays Indira Gandhi. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut questions Karan Johar over Brahmastra collection; Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan engage in deep chat and more