Love finds its way and like they say marriage is one affirmation from society to live happily ever after. While some couple gets married soon after their relationship and some are like director Hansal Mehta who married his partner after 17 years of relationship and two kids. The filmmaker got hitched in California in the simplest way possible and posted about it on his Twitter.

The filmmaker took to his Twitter and wrote, " So after 17 years, two children, watching our two sons grow up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life, this marriage was also impromptu and unplanned. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has…" The pictures of the couple are going VRAL on the internet and it is love and appreciation across. While Bollywood celebs like Ayushmann Khurram, and more are congratulating the newlywed.

So after 17 years, two children, watching our two sons grow up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life, this marriage was also impromptu and unplanned. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has… pic.twitter.com/EQB1hjaicx — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 25, 2022

Rajkummar Rao who is extremely close to Hansal Mehta took to his Instagram and shared pictures of them and called them the coolest couple, " Congratulations @hansalmehta sir and #Safeena Ma’am. You two are officially married The coolest couple I know. Come back soon, we need to celebrate. I love you both."