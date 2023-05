Years ago Hansika Motwani grabbed headlines for taking hormonal injections at a young age. The actress made a name in the industry after playing a role in the kids' show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She gained popularity from the show and later appeared in Hrithik Roshan’s Koi Mil Gaya… as a child actor. She appeared in Himesh Reshamiya’s music video Aap Ka Surror and people were surprised to see her grown up. Rumours were rife that she has taken some medication or hormonal injections to look all grown up than her actual age. Hansika, who lived a journey from a child actor to a star, has once again addressed the reports of her taking hormonal injections. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins the league of Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and more top actors who have temples in their name [Check list]

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Hansika Motwani’s mom opened up about being accused of giving injections to her daughter to grow up. Taking about it she gave a witty response asking about an injection that would make her richer than Tata or Birla. She also asked if an injection does really exist that grows your bones. She further added, why a mother would do such things. She further added that envious people pay to write bad stuff about you and you would not know who is writing all such poor things. Also Read - Hansika Motwani's mother addresses rumours of the actress getting hormonal injections, 'Unke pass dimaag naam ki cheez...'

further added it is a part and parcel of being a celebrity and you have to be ready for it. She revealed how things went for her when she came across the rumours. She was unaware of what crap people were writing and talking about her because this happened before the advent of social media. But when she was on social media she used to hide it from her mother. She further added, when her wedding series started this came up again and they addressed it on the show. Also Read - What to watch, what to ditch this week in theatres and OTT - Check reviews of Farzi, You Season 4 and more

Trending Now

She added there was no truth to it so they didn’t want to hide it. Haniska then expressed her fear for needles saying to date she can’t take injections. She can’t get a tattoo because she is scared of needles. She believes people are jealous of growth but it’s ok as she thinks she is dining something right that people are still talking about her and don’t care.

Hansika Motwani appears in several Telugu films like Kantri and Maska. Last year in December she got married to Mumbai-based businessman Sohael Kathuriya.