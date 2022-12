Popular actress is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya who is a successful businessman on December 4 at the Mundotta Fort and Palace in Rajasthan. Their pre-wedding festivities have already kickstarted and fans are getting a sneak peek into the occasion. After having a lavish Mehendi and sangeet ceremony, the bride-to-be was seen attending a Sufi night with her fiance. Videos and pictures from the Sufi night have gone viral on social media. Hansika looked fan in a shimmery sharara and chose to complete her look with ethnic jewelry including head jeweelr. Both, Hansika and Sohael made a dreamy entry as they walked into the hall holding each other's hand. Also Read - South news weekly rewind: Salman Khan to help Ram Charan re-enter Bollywood; Shruti Haasan shares pictures of swollen face and more

Watch Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's Sufi night video -

Apart from this, their mehendi pictures and videos were all over the internet. Hansika chose to be simple at her mehendi function and wore an orange sharara set. She completed her look with a silver jhumka. Post having a lavish wedding, the head over heels in love couple will host a grand reception for their professional friends and Hansika's industry friends. Their wedding will be attended by their families and close friends with whom the two share a close bond. If reports are to be believed then, Hansika and Sohael's wedding rights will be given to some OTT platform.

Hansika even enjoyed herself at the bachelorette party and had loads of fun with her girls' gang. On the work front, Hansika began her career as a child artist in shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Son Pari and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She was later seen in films like , , , , and Singam II. Also Read - Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya wedding: Here's why the bride chose Jaipur; know about the ceremonies, her looks and more