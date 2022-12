Popular actress Hansika Motwani is on cloud nine these days as she will tie the nuptial knot with her longtime boyfriend and business partner Sohael Khaturiya on December 4. The head over heel in love couple will have a proper traditional Sindhi ceremony which will be held at Mundotta Fort and Palace, in Rajasthan. If reports are to be believed, the wedding festivities of Hansika and Sohael have already kickstarted. The couple had loads of fun as they enjoyed their mehendi ceremony which was held on December 1. The pictures and videos of their mehendi ceremony have gone viral on social media and fans are going gaga over it. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun is a fan of Ranbir Kapoor- Katrina Kaif's THIS romantic song; Hansika Motwani has the best bachelorette party and more

In the pictures, the bride-to-be Hansika looks ethereal and classy as she donned an orange and yellow tie-dye sharara for her mehendi ceremony. The mehendi function was an intimate affair that was attended by her family members and close friends. Hansika completed her mehendi look with a low ponytail, silver jhumkas and a light make-up.

Have a look at Hansika Motwani's mehendi pictures -

Hansika Motwani looks classy -

and Sohael's pre-wedding festivity celebrations started with a Mata Ki Chowki ceremony which was held in Mumbai last week. Hansika had a gala time as she went on a bachelorette trip with her girls' gang. She even shared a special video from the fun trip and gave her fans a sneak peek into their party. Hansika has been trending on the entertainment news. Reportedly, the couple is planning to have a special sangeet night along with haldi ceremony which will be held on the weekend. After a grand wedding, the two will throw a grand reception for their film industry friends.