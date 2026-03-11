Hansika Motwani vs Sohael Khaturiya net worth: Who is richer? A look at their wealth, career and lavish lifestyle

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are officially divorced. This has sparked curiosity among their fans about their wealth and lifestyle.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya divorce: Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya have been in news after they were granted divorce after three years of marriage. This development has created massive curiosity among their fans about their individual wealth and lavish lifestyle. Both Hansika and Sohael have been in the public eye for years for their wedding, discord in relationship and their decision to part way. For the unversed, they got married on December 4, 2022, at Mandota Fort in Jaipur. They didn't have children from the marriage.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more