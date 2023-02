We all have seen Hansika Motwani grow up right in front of our eyes. From being a child actress to now a grown-up actress, it wouldn't be wrong to say that we all saw Hansika in different phases of her life. After playing Karuna in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, the young belle went on to make her big screen debut in South films. Hansika made her lead debut opposite Himesh Reshammiya in Aap Kaa Surroor. Her transformation had shocked everyone indeed. A lot of people expressed how Hansika grew up too quickly for her age. Hansika recently got married to Sohael Kathuriya and post that, she dropped a web series which showcases her personal life. Also Read - What to watch, what to ditch this week in theatres and OTT - Check reviews of Farzi, You Season 4 and more

Hansika Motwani addresses hormonal injection rumours

Ever since Hansika Motwani announced her engagement with Sohael Kathuriya, she has been grabbing headlines every single day in the Entertainment News section. After her series was released, Hansika has been making news for a lot of things. she has been addressing rumours as well. There were rumours about Hansika's mother giving her hormonal injections to make her grow up faster than her age. Hansika and her mother have picked a bone with the same.

The actress says that it's the price of being a celebrity. She says that people wrote crap about her when she was 21. Hansika says that people said that her mother gave her hormonal injections to grow up. Hansika Motwani's mother went on to add that if that was the case that she must be richer than Tatas and Birlas. Her mother adds, "What I am surprised about is that people who write this, Unke pass dimaag naam ki cheez nahi hoti hai kya?." She also explains that in Punjabi families, girls grow faster between 12 to 16.

Previously, Hansika addressed the reports of her stealing her BFFs husband. The actress clarified that just because she knew her doesn't mean that she is at fault. Hansika said that just because she is a public figure it is easier for people to target her.