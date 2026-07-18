Hanuman Ansh creates history with a worldwide devotee-led trailer launch across temples

Hanuman Ansh is a devotional biopic guided by the life and path of Neeb Karori Baba. Set in pre-Independence Bharat, it follows the journey of a young seeker from Braj whose path unfolds through Ram Naam, Hanuman Bhakti, seva and spiritual awakening. The film reflects the spirit of "Sab Ek" and the transformative power of faith.

By: BollywoodLife | Published: July 18, 2026 7:59 PM IST





Guided by the life and path of Neeb Karori Baba, the trailer was unveiled at 11:11 AM through a synchronised gathering connecting devotees across India, the UK, the US and Canada.

Mumbai, 18th July 2026: Hanuman Ansh, a bhakti-led cinematic journey rooted in Bharat’s timeless Sant Parampara and guided by the life and path of Neeb Karori Baba, unveiled its official trailer through a historic worldwide devotee-led launch at 11:11 AM, with simultaneous on-ground and digital participation. Moving beyond the format of a conventional film promotion, the launch brought together temples associated with Neeb Karori Baba, Hanuman temples, ashrams, schools, younger devotees and community groups across Bharat, the UK, the US and Canada.

The programme began with collective recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand Path across participating locations. Amid chanting and prayer, the official trailer was unveiled as a shared moment of faith, participation and togetherness. The trailer offers glimpses of Neeb Karori Baba’s journey across Bharat, beginning with a young seeker leaving Braj in search of Ram. Moving through forests, temples, villages and defining encounters, it reveals a path shaped by Ram Naam, Hanuman Bhakti, seva, surrender and spiritual awakening. Set in pre-Independence Bharat, the trailer also reflects how his quiet presence and simple message begin to transform the lives of those who cross his path.

The gathering also carried forward a sankalp that has remained central to the film’s journey. Before filming began, the team live-streamed the Hanuman Chalisa every day for 43 consecutive days. Throughout the shoot, each day also commenced with the Chalisa as an auspicious beginning. In many ways, Sankat Mochan came to hold an even deeper meaning through the making of the film.

The worldwide launch transformed a conventional digital release into a community-led expression of faith. What began as a modestly mounted film has grown into a far-reaching movement of participation, capturing the spirit of “Small Film, Big Phenomenon.” As the gatherings resonated with Ram Naam and Hanuman Bhakti, the launch reflected the thought at the heart of Hanuman Ansh: “Ram Naam bolne se sab theek ho jaata hai.” Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh draws from Bharat’s timeless Sant Parampara and explores an inward journey of spiritual awakening, guided by the life and path of Neeb Karori Baba.

Speaking about the launch, Vishal Chaturvedi said: “This was never meant to be only a trailer launch. It was our offering at the feet of Hanuman Ji and Maharaj ji. Having first experienced Maharaj ji’s presence at Kainchi Dham 20 years ago, almost to the day, the trailer launch was deeply emotional and felt connected to a larger purpose.”

The producers shared that the vision behind the launch was to carry forward the tradition set by Maharaj ji, who always kept his relationship with devotees at the heart of his life and purpose. By bringing devotees together for the trailer unveiling, the team sought to honour that enduring bond and the timeless impact of his presence on people across generations.

Producer Namrata G. Singh also spoke about the deeply personal significance the film holds for her. Hanuman Ji has been part of her life since childhood as an Army child, while the bhakti and music of Krishna Das brought Maharaj ji to the centre of her spiritual journey after her father’s passing.

Hanuman Ansh is produced by Ragini S., Namrata G. Singh, Anupriya A. Nagar and Vishal Chaturvedi. The film features Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan S. Hegde, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K. Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey, along with an ensemble cast.

Produced under Swambhu Media Network, Hanuman Ansh features an 11-song original soundtrack released by Times Music and will be released across Bharat by Cinepolis India.

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