Hanuman Ansh teaser introduces spiritual cinematic experience inspired by the legacy of Neeb Karori Baba

By: BollywoodLife | Published: July 11, 2026 6:12 PM IST





Swambhu Media Network’s Hanuman Ansh, a spiritual cinematic experience based on the life and grace of Shri Neeb Karori Baba, is set to release in cinemas across India on 31st July 2026. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film stars Shobhina W Satyaa, Vihaan S Hegde, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. Produced by Ragini S, Namrata G Singh, Anupriya A Nagar and Vishal Chaturvedi, the film will have an All India theatrical release by Cinépolis.

A journey of faith, humility and boundless love, Hanuman Ansh is rooted in Bharat’s timeless Sant Parampara and brings to the big screen the story of a saint whose message continues to touch lives across generations: love all, serve all, feed all and remember Ram. The film’s synopsis positions Baba as a saint who remains untouched by power, politics, ownership and praise, while his simple message becomes the spiritual centre of the story.

From the heartland of Bharat to seekers across the world, Shri Neeb Karori Baba’s grace has travelled far beyond geography. His teachings and presence have inspired global icons, entrepreneurs, artists, athletes and millions of devotees, including names widely associated with his spiritual influence such as Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Julia Roberts, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Steve Jobs’ visit to India and connection with Kainchi Dham has often been cited as a deeply formative spiritual chapter, while Julia Roberts has spoken of being drawn to Hinduism after seeing Shri Neeb Karori Baba’s photograph. Mark Zuckerberg’s visit to Kainchi Dham and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s visits to Baba’s ashrams have also been widely reported.

At a time when Indian audiences have shown a renewed appetite for stories rooted in dharma, devotion, mythology and civilisational pride, Hanuman Ansh arrives as a film that can carry forward the momentum created by films such as Laalo, Krishnaavartam, Hanu-Man and Mahaavtar Narsimha. The success of Hanu-Man, which emerged as a major pan-India surprise, and Mahavatar Narsimha, which became one of the most successful Indian animated mythological films, proves that audiences are ready to embrace spiritually rooted stories when told with sincerity and emotion.

Unlike a conventional biopic, Hanuman Ansh is designed as a deeply felt spiritual journey. It traces the making of a saint, the power of seva, the innocence of bhakti and the quiet strength of surrender. The film speaks not only to devotees of Maharajji, but also to families, seekers, young Indians and global audiences looking for cinema that offers meaning, peace and emotional awakening.

Speaking about the film, the makers said, “This film is for everyone who has a guru and for those who are seeking one. Hanuman Ansh is not just a film for us. It is seva. It is our humble attempt to take Maharaj Ji’s message of love, service, humility and Ram bhakti to every home. Bharat has a living Sant Parampara, and this film is our offering to that sacred tradition.”

With its devotional music, emotional storytelling and strong connection to Shri Neeb Karori Baba’s global legacy, Hanuman Ansh has the potential to become a quiet but powerful word-of-mouth surprise at the box office. In a market where content driven by faith, emotion and cultural rootedness has repeatedly outperformed expectations, the film aims to bring families and devotees back to theatres for an experience that is not only watched, but felt.

Hanuman Ansh releases in cinemas across India on 31st July 2026.

The teaser is out now.

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