Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: The 'Guru' actor turns 48 today. While the world is busy wishing Abhishek, it's his dad, superstar Amitabh Bachchan's recent post on Instagram that has caught everyone's attention. Although it's not a birthday wish, the post is truly heartwarming. Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt note as Abhishek wins the Best Actor award for his film Ghoomer at a recent award function. Check out the adorable post below.

Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartwarming note for Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan posted the note below, praising his son for his achievements and expressing that he deserves even more love and accolades. He also wrote that he is super proud of his son and is confident that Abhishek will win more such prestigious titles in the future. Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Ghoomer was a 2023 sports drama film directed and written by R. Balki. Abhishek Bachchan played the role of Padam Singh Sodi, a failed test cricketer. Apart from Abhishek, the film also featured Saiyami Kher, who portrayed the character of Anina, an aspiring cricketer who loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident. While Ghoomer was not a box office hit, it received rave reviews from film critics. Both Abhishek and Saiyami were highly praised for their performances in the film.

In addition to Abhishek, Saiyami Kher and R. Balki also received awards. Saiyami was honored for the most power-packed performance, while R. Balki was recognized as the best director for Ghoomer