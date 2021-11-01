Throwback to when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan busted people's myth about her not being a hands-on mother to Aaradhya

There are those who usually believe that being a celebrity mother, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan must've hardly spent time with Aaradhya or did what regular mothers do to raise her, which the actress gloriously debunked some time ago in a tell-all interview