Happy birthday, Aishwarya Rai. The actress, often regarded by many as one of the most beautiful women to ever grace the silver screen the world over, turns 58 years old today. Over her expansive career, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a part of many a memorable movie in Bollywood and also a few down South as well as some from western shores. However, post motherhood, she took a sabbatical from work and is now very choosy about which projects she takes up as she wishes to dedicate as much time as she can to daughter Aaradhya. That being said, there are those who usually believe that being a celebrity mother, she must've hardly spent time with Aaradhya or did what regular mothers do to raise her. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya dancing to Ghoomar in throwback video will charge you up on a dull Monday - watch here

Busting such people's myths, had once said in an interview with Vogue that she spends all her time with Aaradhya and has only one nanny by choice and that when she reads comments like, ‘Ah, she must have an army of help’, ‘Ah, she must have an army of help,’ she does understand the perception, but chooses this way of life, which always keeps her busy, and that's also why she respects homemakers for the endless work they do. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates mother's 70th birthday and we cannot take our eyes off the pretty and all grown up Aaradhya – view pics

Talking about the lessons she imparts to her daughter in the same interview, the Devdas actress added that she's a firm believer of the state of the mind as a means to keep one's head above a high level of water, every day, and it's these kind of lessons she constantly imparting to Aaradhya... how everything in life is a learning curve, why experiencing life in the moment is important because she's going to have to end up fending on her own someday without any experience in some matters. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan records music with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya - view pics