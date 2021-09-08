The legendary singer of the entertainment industry, is celebrating her 88th birthday today. In her illustrious career of almost eight decades, the crooner delivered several memorable songs like Chura Liya Hai, Piya Tu Ab Toh Aa Ja, Dum Maro Dum and others. While the singer recently said that she wants to resume musical shows, in one of her recent appearances as the guest judge in Indian Idol 12, Asha Bhosle revealed one of the interesting anecdotes, when contestant Nihal Tauro sung Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera.

Revealing her apprehensions about this track, Asha Bhosle said, "This song (Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera) was very difficult for me to sing. R.D Burman Saab came home one day, took the baaja and sat down requesting me to sing the song. When I heard him play the ‘O aa jaa, aah aah’ part, I was a little taken aback as I didn’t think I would be able to do it. However, I informed Burman saab that I would make an attempt to sing the song after four to five days."

Sharing the funny incident, she added, "I started practising the main tune in my car so much, that one day, my driver got worried. Once we reached Haji Ali which is where I stay, my driver suddenly asked me if I wanted to visit the hospital as he thought I was gasping for breath. It was a really funny moment.” She revealed that sister convinced her to sing that song and added, “The moment I reached home, I went to my sister Lata Mangeshkar and conveyed my apprehensions singing the song to which she said, ‘You are forgetting that you are a Mangeshkar first and later Bhosle. Go sing the song, you will do good’."