Bobby Deol celebrates his 53rd birthday today, 27th January. It's a testament to the kind love and popularity the star enjoys to this day from his fan, even after more than 25 years in the film industry, that he keeps being showered with wishes, blessings and all manner of fan-made gifts on his special day, be it virtually or in person. That being said, how will Bobby Deol be ringing in his birthday this year, especially with some government-mandated restrictions in place during the third wave of COVID-19 albeit not as severe as they were during the first two waves?

Well, we've got the latest update on birthday plans this year just for you. A well-placed source close to the actor has exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife that a small get together has been planned at Bobby's house, which only his family would be attending. After a long time, the entire family has touched base in Mumbai, and Bobby's birthday offers the perfect occasion for them to spend some quality time while also spreading some cheer in each other's company.

So, what exactly will the Deol parivaar be doing on the big day? Our sources informs us that the day will begin with a small puja at Bobby Deol's home, followed by a family lunch, which will also be attended by Bobby's sister and his elder son, Aryaman Deol, both of whom are down from the US. Papa Dharmendra and elder brother , too, would be attending the puja and lunch. It's basically going to be a quiet, homely affair, but a wonderful time with the entire Deol family together.

And on that note, we'll sign off, wishing Bobby Deol a very happy birthday and a great year ahead.