Happy Birthday, Dhanush: Akshay Kumar decodes the meaning of his Atrangi Re costar's name and it's 'on-point'

The versatile superstar of Kollywood, , who is emerging as a pan-India star, is celebrating his 38th birthday today. While the actor enjoyed a good year with Karnan and Jagame Thandhiram, he is currently busy with multiple projects with big directors. The actor has been getting wishes from his fans and friends on social media and the of Bollywood, is among that as he decoded the meaning of his name while wishing the actor.

The star wrote, "Your name is Dhanush, but even if it was Teer, it would have been apt You are so on-point with your talent. Happy Birthday, buddy. Keep shining. @dhanushkraja." Well, we can totally agree with Akki on this.

Your name is Dhanush, but even if it was Teer, it would have been apt ?You are so on-point with your talent. Happy Birthday, buddy. Keep shining. @dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/n6INaAvhmT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 28, 2021

Talking about Akshay Kumar and Dhanush's upcoming film Atrangi Re, it also features in a pivotal role. The film is directed by , Raanjhanaa and Zero helmer Aanand L Rai. The film is co-written by his frequent collaborator Himanshu Sharma. While the makers have announced the release date of August 6, the film is expected to get postponed due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19.

The actor will also be seen in Netflix's big-budget film, The Gray Man, which is helmed by Avengers: Endgame helmers Russo Brothers. The film also stars , Ana de Armas and Chris Evans in lead roles. It is bankrolled by AGBO’s Russo Brothers and Mike Larocca, along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum.