Happy Birthday, Dhanush: Akshay Kumar decodes the meaning of his Atrangi Re costar's name and it's 'on-point'

The versatile superstar of Kollywood, Dhanush, who is emerging as a pan-India star, is celebrating his 38th birthday today. While the actor enjoyed a good year with Karnan and Jagame Thandhiram, he is currently busy with multiple projects with big directors. The actor has been getting wishes from his fans and friends on social media and the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is among that as he decoded the meaning of his name while wishing the Raanjhanaa actor. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan pens a sweet note to wish her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush on his 38th birthday; shares an uber cool pic
The Sooryavanshi star wrote, "Your name is Dhanush, but even if it was Teer, it would have been apt You are so on-point with your talent. Happy Birthday, buddy. Keep shining. @dhanushkraja." Well, we can totally agree with Akki on this. Also Read - Maaran, Atrangi Re, The Gray Man and more: Dhanush is set to showcase his acting mettle across the globe through these films
Talking about Akshay Kumar and Dhanush's upcoming film Atrangi Re, it also features Sara Ali Khan in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Raanjhanaa and Zero helmer Aanand L Rai. The film is co-written by his frequent collaborator Himanshu Sharma. While the makers have announced the release date of August 6, the film is expected to get postponed due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19. Also Read - Kriti Sanon lambasts 'insensitive' videos of paparazzi covering Dilip Kumar's funeral; says, ‘They were talking so badly, laughing about not getting the angle’
The actor will also be seen in Netflix's big-budget film, The Gray Man, which is helmed by Avengers: Endgame helmers Russo Brothers. The film also stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans in lead roles. It is bankrolled by AGBO’s Russo Brothers and Mike Larocca, along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum.
