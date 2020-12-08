Happy birthday, Dharmendra: 7 lesser known facts of the legendary superstar that will leave you STUNNED

Bollywood's original HE-Man turns 86 today (December 8). The veteran actor made his debut with Arjun Hingorani's Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960 and has been entertaining us ever since. On his 86th birthday today, here are some lesser known facts. Also Read - Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol share heartfelt wishes with 'He-Man'-styled pics for their legendary father – view posts

1. While his father was a school teacher, Dharmendra hated school. He used to urge his mother not to send him to school as his father scolded him more than other children.

2. Dharmendra always dreamed of becoming an actor and used to express his aspirations to his mother.

3. His mother suggested that he should write a letter requesting to act in films, something which worked in his favour. Dharmendra sent an application to Filmfare's new talent hunt with his pictures. Dharmendra was declared the winner of Filmfare magazine's National New Talent award. Being the award winner, he was called to Mumbai from Punjab to work in the movie promised, but the movie was never made.

4. During his struggling days, Dharmendra befriended .

5. Before falling in love with , Dharmendra was linked with other top leading ladies of his day, including and . In fact, it was Meena Kumari who had a big hand to play in the early days of his acting career as being a much bigger star than him in the 60s (when he was just starting out), she would recommend him to several top filmmakers. Not many know that Dharmendra also tried his level best to rid the actress of her drinking problem.

6. Dharmendra remains the only Bollywood actor to have delivered seven clean hits at the box office in a single year, having achieved the feat in 1987.

7. In the year 1980, Dharmendra wed Hema Malini. Both converted to Islam so that they could get married since his first wife refused to grant him a divorce.

The actor has been busy spending some quality time with his family. They have been vacationing in the hills and he has been posting videos and pictures with Sunny Deol on his Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of how he is living life to the fullest. Earlier today, Dharmendra's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and Esha Deol took to social media to share their heartfelt wishes for their real-life HE-Man, their father Dharmendra. The veteran actor will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and will also star in the sequel to Apne with his sons Sunny and Bobby.