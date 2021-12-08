The legendary Dharmendra turns a ripe 86 today, still full of life, a bundle of energy and exuberance. The positivity Dharam paaji exudes is seldom found among today's generation and perhaps they need to take a leaf out of his book on how to find the best in life and stay upbeat about yourself as also for those around you. Of course, you can't talk about Dharmendra or Dharmendra's birthday without reflecting on his iconic career, spanning almost six decades and encompassing myriad memorable movies and unbelievable performances – few embody the balance between a superstar and an actor par excellence like Dharamji has. At the forefront of that super-stardom has always been his 'He-Man' persona, which partly rubbed off on his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol – both big stars in their own right.

So, to wish their legendary father a happy birthday, and took to social media and shared heartfelt posts along with pictures completely befitting their 'He-Man' personalities. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sunny Deol uploaded two photos with , with the two superstars adorably having their arms wrapped around each others' shoulders in both, heads coming together, their larger-than-life, strongman avatars only surpassed by the extreme love and eternal bond radiated through the pics. Captioning the post, Sunny Deol wrote: “Happy Birthday PAPA love you.” Check out his post below:

On the other hand, Bobby Deol shared a solitary picture, but it highlighted his and papa Dharmednra's 'He-Man' persona even further. He captioned his post: “My papa the legend Wish you love from the bottom of my heart So blessed to be your son #HappyBirthday .” Check it out here...

Happy birthday, Dharmendra sir. You're truly original and a legend forever.