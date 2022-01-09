Farhan Akhtar celebrates his 48th birthday today, 9th January. As his friends, family, fans, well-wishers, the media, and, in particular, Bollywood, got together to wish him a happy birthday albeit online given the new threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the best wish perhaps and rightfully came from sister Zoya Akhtar, who posted a beautiful black-and-white picture of them together on social media, which not only evoked nostalgia, but also drew lovely comments and wishes from several of their industry buddies, with many concurring with Zoya Akhtar's knockout caption for her kid brother, Farhan Akhtar. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal prove they have unbeatable chemistry as UNSEEN pic from Sangeet surfaces on their one-month wedding anniversary

Taking to her official Instagram handle, posted the aforementioned black and white photo with her sibling, , and captioned it: “Listen to me. This is going to be the best year of your life. #bestbirthdayever, #bestboyever, I love you!” Now that's some caption and more importantly, some prediction, right? Check out her Instagram post below: Also Read - Acharya: Ram Charan DROPS A HUGE BOMB! Reveals his and Chiranjeevi's characters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

No sooner had Zoya Akhtar posted her picture with Farhan Akhtar along with that kickass caption on social media than the post was flooded with glowing comments from their Bollywood pals. Wholeheartedly agreeing with Zoya, Farhan's girlfriend, replied, “It IS! Go get them F!!!” Shweta Bachchan responded, “Love this,” while added, “It is, it is,” and typed emoticons of hearts and sunshine. Also Read - Katrina Kaif shares adorable selfie with Vicky Kaushal as the couple completes a month of marriage

Meanwhile, , who'll be seen alongside and in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial venture, Jee Le Zaraa, after a prolonged hiatus from behind the camera, took to her Insta story and wished him with his pic and a caption that read: “Happy, happy happiest, all the love, joy success, and everything your heart desires this year.” Here's her post...

Happy birthday, Farhan Akhtar.