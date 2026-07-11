Happy Birthday Ishita Raj: 5 stunning looks that prove she's the ultimate diva

On the occasion of her birthday here are 5 looks of Ishita Raj that proves she is an absolute stunner

By: BollywoodLife | Published: July 11, 2026 11:07 PM IST





The charismatic Ishita Raj has an exquisite taste when it comes to fashion and chic style. Whether it is the surreal ethnic looks or the jaw dropping western fashion she never fails to surprise us. On the occasion of her birthday here are 5 looks of Ishita Raj that proves she is an absolute stunner & the Diva. Ishita just took fashion a notch higher with this absolutely stunning black backless dress. The dewy makeup up and the minimalist jwellery has been taken notes of.

Literally channeling hardcore barbie feel in this pink dress Ishita Raj just steals our hearts.

Divine in Green:

This green saree look is one of our favourites. The work, the detailed jwellery stands out.

Hot in Red:

Ishita Raj broke the internet with this look. The extremely bold red dress had been on the most stylish look of the year.

Steal the spotlight in Satin

You can never go wrong with a Satin Dress. The small satin Dress and a brown lipstick has all our hearts.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

