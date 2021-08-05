Happy Birthday, Kajol: Ajay Devgn's promise to Kajol to make her day a special one is pure husband goals

The versatile and talented actress of Bollywood, is celebrating her 47th birthday and while we are seeing her fans flooding the social media with their wishes, her husband and superstar shared a special post on wife's special day. The star shared a cute pic of the duo and wrote, "You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now...Happy birthday dearest Kajol; will try to make it as special as you are @kajol." As today is a special day for the actress, we might see Kajol or either Ajay Devgn announce something special for their fans. Also Read - Happy Birthday Kajol: When Ajay Devgn revealed his family's reaction after marrying the Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha actress

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film also features , , , and others in pivotal roles. Set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, it narrates the tale of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. For those unaware, Vijay Karnik was in-charge of the Bhuj Airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt plays the character of Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari, who helped the army during the war. While Nora Fatehi plays an Indian spy named Heena Rehman, Sonakshi Sinha is seen as a social worker named Sunderben Jetha Madharparya. The film will premiere on August 13 on Disney + Hotstar.

The actor will also be seen in Maidaan. Talking about the film, it is based on the "golden years of Indian Football". Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football. He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. The film also features in a key role.