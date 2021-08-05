Happy Birthday Kajol: Can you guess the films of the versatile actress with just a single frame?

The versatile and gorgeous lady of Bollywood, has turned 47 today (August 5) and we are already seeing fans and industry friends pouring in lovely wishes for the actress. In her illustrious career of almost 3 decades, Kajol has delivered several blockbusters like , , Gupt, , Fanaa, and many others. The actress also shares the record of winning maximum Filmfare Best Actress Awards with her late aunt , which is 5 times. Unlike writing about her breakout performances, on her special day, we chose to do something different, which will be quite interesting. Well, we have 5 pics of Kajol's films and you have guess the films just by looking at her character picture. We are sure that all the movie buffs will definitely enjoy playing this interesting guessing game. So, let's start... Also Read - Kartik Aaryan-Alaya F, Prabhas-Kriti Sanon and more: First-time jodis we cannot wait to see sizzle on screen

1

Also Read - Akshay Kumar holds this boastworthy Box Office record that is yet to be achieved by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other megastars

Hint - The above pic of Kajol is from a Tamil film and the lead actor of it is one of the emerging pan-India stars. It was directed by the daughter of one of the biggest stars of Kollywood. Also Read - Bell Bottom Trailer: The Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor-Lara Dutta starrer gets a thumbs up from Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and more Bollywood stars

2

Hint - The actress is paired opposite her husband in the above film. It was the remake of a popular Hollywood film, which featured Meg Ryan and Kevin Kline in lead roles.

3

Hint - Well, in this film we saw two real-life brothers playing pivotal roles with third being the director. The music album was one of the biggest highlights of the film.

4

Hint - In the romantic drama, Kajol was seen portraying the character of a girl-next-door, who takes a big decision of her life for the welfare of her family. It was the remake of Venkatesh and starrer Pavitra Bandham.

5

Hint - In this psychological thriller, Kajol played dual role of twin sisters. Here's a big give-away, male actor portrayed the character of a blind person in the film.

Answers