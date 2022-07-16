Katrina Kaif rings in her 39th birthday today, 16th July. The star has traversed some journey in Bollywood from a rank outsider to one of the biggest A-listers since many years, forging her path as one of the most improved actresses and most loved stars in the industry. On Katrina Kaif's birthday, let's delve into one of the other things the gorgeous lady is known for other than her movies – her impeccable fashion sense. This time, we'll be checking out the details of the cool, trendy, orange sweatshirt Katrina Kaif wore before leaving for Maldives with hubby Vicky Kaushal on her special birthday getaway. Also Read - Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma opens up on starting a family with Mimoh; says her colleagues are 'asking about it'

Katrina Kaif orange sweatshirt cost

was visibly upbeat, even behind her COVID-19 mask, as she was spotted at Mumbai airport before catching her flight to Maldives with husband , days prior to her birthday. The Tiger 3 actress kept it simple with plain, dark blue jeans and a no-frills orange sweatshirt, yet looked uber-cool given her confidence and aura to even make the mundane look majestic. That being said, the price of her orange sweatshirt will make your eyes pop and jaws drop. It comes at a whopping $513.15, which comes to ₹40,990 when converted – the price of a high-end mobile phone from a good brand.