Kiara Advani rings in her 39th birthday today, 16th July. The actress has traversed some journey in Bollywood from an unconfident newcomers to cementing her place as a somewhat bankable name and fast-rising star merely within a few years since her Bollywood debut on the big screen, not to mention making the audience sit up, take notice and accept her as one of the most talented young faces on screen. On Kiara Advani's birthday, let's throw up a bit of trivia out there for all you Kiara Advani fans about one of her earliest film roles in Hindi cinema.

Kiara Advani in an Akshay Kumar movie long before Good Newwz

So, we all know that and Akshay Kumar had created magic on screen in 2019 with Good Newwz – one of the biggest entertainment news hits of that year – with their individual comic timing and especially their scenes together. They then went on to star together in the OTT film Laxmii, which wasn't as well received, but, nevertheless, registered excellent numbers on the day it premiered on Disney Hotstar. Prior to both these movies though, Kiara had debuted in a little film called Fugly back in 2014, produced by Akshay Kumar, which not many are aware of.

Kiara Advani Bollywood debut

Kiara Advani had a very humble, somewhat chastising beginning in Bollywood with Fugly as the film sank at the box office, arriving and disappearing in theatres without much of a trace. That being said, producer Akshay Kumar had taken a huge risk with a quartet of newcomers in the film, and it eventually paid off in its own way as today the industry has received a rising star and gifted actress in the form of Kiara Advani.