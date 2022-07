Kriti Sanon has amassed a sizeable fan-following on the back of a pretty good filmography and commendable performances. In a short career span, the star has been a part of a good number of hits like Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4 as also the immensely successful OTT film, Mimi. And her stock looks set to rise with her upcoming slate, including Bhediya, Ganapath, Adipurush and Shehzada. Now coming to the main point that we are here for – tomorrow, 27th July. For the uninitiated, the date is very special for all Kriti Sanon fans as it's her birthday. And we know how Kriti Sanon intends to celebrate her special day. Also Read - Have Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani split after six years of dating? WAR star 'unaffected' by split?

Kriti Sanon to have a working birthday on the sets of Shehzada

Entertainment News doing the rounds suggests that it's going to be an out-an-out working birthday for Kriti Sanon. Apparently, she's currently holed up with the cast and crew of Shehzada, and there's no way that the actress can make it back in time to be with friends and family on her special day. A well-placed source close to the unit of Shehzada has revealed that the cast and crew of the film is currently based in Haryana, and will need to continue shooting in the state into Kriti's birthday and beyond. Well, we're sure Kartik Aaryan and the rest of team Shehzada have got something good planned for her up their sleeves, right?

Kriti Sanon simultaneously juggling multiple projects

Along with Shehzada, Kriti Sanon is also neck-deep into her assignments for Adipurush, Bhediya and Ganapth. She's currently one of the busiest actresses in the industry and is also among the few who's simultaneously juggling multiple films. Well, we wish the actress a very happy birthday in advance.