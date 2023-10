Malaika Arora is one of the most popular and versatile celebrities in India. She is an actress, dancer, model, VJ, TV host and producer who has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. She has starred in films like Kaante and EMI, produced the blockbuster Dabangg series, judged reality shows like Nach Baliye and India’s Got Talent, and hosted shows like MTV Love Line and India’s Next Top Model. She is also known for her fitness, fashion and lifestyle brand The Label Life. Also Read - Malaika Arora’s Love Life: From Arbaaz Khan to Arjun Kapoor, how the diva found her true love

But what makes Malaika Arora stand out from the crowd is her age-defying beauty and grace. She is 50 years old today, but she looks like she is in her 30s. She has a flawless skin, a toned body and a radiant smile that can make anyone go weak in the knees. She is an inspiration to many women who want to look good and feel good at any age.

On her birthday, let us take a look at some of the moments when Malaika Arora redefined ageing with her stunning performances and appearances.

Chaiyya Chaiyya

This is the song that made Malaika Arora a household name in India. She danced on top of a moving train with Shah Rukh Khan in the 1998 film Dil Se, and mesmerized everyone with her moves and expressions. The song was a huge hit and won several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography. Malaika Arora was 25 years old when she shot this song, but she looked much younger and energetic.

Munni Badnaam Hui

This is another iconic song that featured Malaika Arora as the item girl. She sizzled on the screen with her dance moves and catchy lyrics in the 2010 film Dabangg, which she also co-produced. The song was a massive success and became one of the most popular songs of the year. It also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer. Malaika Arora was 37 years old when she performed this song, but she looked as glamorous and sexy as ever.

Hello Hello

This is a song that showcased Malaika Arora’s versatility as a dancer. She grooved to the tunes of Vishal Bhardwaj in the 2017 film Pataakha, which was a comedy-drama about two feuding sisters. The song was a fun and peppy number that added some spice to the film. Malaika Arora was 44 years old when she danced to this song, but she looked as fit and fabulous as always.

Maldives Vacation

Yoga Sessions

This is a recent example of how Malaika Arora enjoys life to the fullest. She went on a vacation to Maldives with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in 2021, and shared some stunning pictures of herself on social media. She flaunted her bikini body and sun-kissed skin in the exotic location, and made everyone jealous of her holiday mood. Malaika Arora was 48 years old when she took this trip, but she looked as gorgeous and happy as ever.

This is one of the secrets behind Malaika Arora’s youthful appearance and wellness. She is an avid yoga practitioner and enthusiast, who often shares her yoga poses and tips on her Instagram account. She also owns a yoga studio called Diva Yoga, where she teaches yoga to other women. She believes that yoga helps her stay calm, balanced and healthy in her hectic life. Malaika Arora is 50 years old today, but she looks as radiant and graceful as ever.

These are some of the instances that prove that Malaika Arora is not just a star, but a star who shines brighter with age. She is an example of how age is just a number, and how one can live life with passion and positivity. We wish her a very happy birthday and hope that she continues to inspire us with her beauty and talent.