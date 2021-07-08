Happy Birthday, Neetu Kapoor: When the veteran actress REVEALED her 'horrible first meeting' with late husband Rishi Kapoor

The veteran actress of Bollywood, Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 63rd birthday today. While we saw , , and others joined her for a special dinner to celebrate her special day, we take you to the time, when he spoke about her 'horrible first meeting' with late husband and actor . Known as one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood, the duo featured in films like Zinda Dil, , , Dhan Daulat, Zehreela Insaan, Duniya Meri Jeb Mein, , , Kabhi Kabhie, Doosra Aadmi, and others. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and other actresses show you how to make all-black outfits look effortlessly SEXY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

In 2o19, Neetu had appeared on a radio show named, Suhaana Safar with Annu Kapoor and spoke about her first meeting Rishi Kapoor. She said, “I had a horrible first meeting with Rishi Kapoor. He had a habit of bullying, so he would comment on my make-up and clothes, and I’d feel so angry. He was actually a brat who would bully everyone and I was very young at that time. I used to be furious with him.” She added, “After Bobby became a superhit, Dimple got married and Rishi was left with no other heroine because everyone used to look older than him. I was the only young actress around and by default, after Rickshawala, all his movies started coming to me.” Also Read - Trending entertainment photo gallery: Sara Ali Khan's captivating BTS shot, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt at Neetu Kapoor's birthday bash, Shehnaaz Gill's school girl avatar and more

Speaking about the moment, when she decided to spend her entire life with the actor, she asserted, “I don’t remember the exact moment. But I had signed a lot of movies. I was starting to gain confidence. My mother was very protective of me and used to send my cousin Lovely on my dinner dates with Rishi. I was very young, and I had never really been on a date before. This went on for three years, after which I signed ‘Naseeb’, ‘Shaan’ and another four or five big-budget movies. Then Rishiji asked, ‘You are signing so many movies, don’t you want to get married?’ He was thinking about it, I had no idea. He had never said that he wants to get married. We were just dating. So I said, ‘There has to be a boy to get married to. Rishiji said, ‘So who am I?'” Also Read - From Alia Bhatt to Disha Patani: 5 Bollywood actresses we cannot wait to see in a bridal avatar