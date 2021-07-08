Happy Birthday, Neetu Kapoor: When the veteran actress REVEALED her 'horrible first meeting' with late husband Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor worked together in films like Zinda Dil, Do Dooni Chaar, Besharam, Dhan Daulat, Zehreela Insaan, Duniya Meri Jeb Mein, Khel Khel Mein, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Kabhi Kabhie, Doosra Aadmi, Amar Akbar Anthony and others.