Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi celebrates his birthday on September 17, 2023. He turns 73 years old today. On social media, netizens are pouring in wishes for him. A lot of celebrities from Bollywood, as well as, the South Film industry took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) account to pen a note for honourable Prime Minister to wish him on this special day. The celebrity list includes stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Mohanlal and many more.

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan took to X and wished that Narendra Modi takes some time out from his busy schedule to enjoy his day. Akshay Kumar shared a picture with PM Narendra Modi and wished him great health. Kangana Ranaut penned a lengthy note for the 'most loved leader in the world'. Varun Dhawan wrote that PM Narendra Modi 'roars like a lion and the world stands in ovation'. More celebrities like Juhi Chawla, Rakesh Roshan, South superstar

Mammootty and many more also wished PM Narendra Modi.

Check out the tweets below:

Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 17, 2023

Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year ?Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always. pic.twitter.com/9JTFeEJ71w — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2023

Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji!

May your vision for a stronger India continue to thrive, and may this year bring great accomplishments. ?? — Kajol (@itsKajolD) September 17, 2023

Happy birthday @narendramodi ji.

Wishing you continued success in your relentless efforts to lead our nation to greater heights ? — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 17, 2023

Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat. You are not just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is… pic.twitter.com/Bkc8dufcAH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2023

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji! May you continue to lead our nation with strength and dedication. Your vision and leadership inspire us all. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/BZsQLQqJnS — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 17, 2023

Sending our Hon. Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji love and best wishes on his birthday! Here's to crossing more milestones and making the nation prouder!@narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/9zH6uhygVO — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 17, 2023

Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday! May you have a long life filled with good health, happiness and may you be blessed with the strength to serve the nation for a long time Sir! ???? — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 17, 2023

We wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very happy birthday.