Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Nick Jonas' 'I Love You' post for the actress is accompanied by an adorable childhood pic

Priyanka Chopra turned a year older yesterday. The actress is in London where she is shooting for the Russo Brothers' Citadel. Her husband, Nick Jonas was with her. The lady spent her birthday with her loved ones, resting and soaking up the sun. Priyanka Chopra created a meltdown when she posted her pics in a blue monokini. Nick Jonas wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you." This time, the celebrations were rather low key given the situation all around with the third wave. People in the UK are also taking precautions.

The couple tied the knot in 2018. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra do not fail to give us couple goals every now and then. He shared a couple of her pics. In one of them, we can see her in a blush pink saree that she wore at the wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. The other pic is from her childhood. We can see her in a baby pink lehenga with a maang tikka.

Many celebs took to social media to wish the actress. Her long-time friend Katrina Kaif had the best message for her. She wrote, "From our days at guruji, how I used to dread dancing after you. Your fire and drive has always inspired me at different points in my life, some important car rides and nights out, every time we meet, it's always a blast. Keep riding higher and higher. May you always be blessed. Happy birthday @priyankachopra." Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rohini Iyer also wished the trail-blazing actress. Whether it is as a producer or actress, Priyanka Chopra has some enviable projects with her.