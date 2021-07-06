Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: Here's how the '83 actor will be ringing in his special day [EXCLUSIVE]

It's taken just over a decade to tick all the boxes and establish himself as an entertainment superstar who promises a maverick surprise every time he hits the public gaze, on or off the screen. His flamboyance, craziness and quirky antics never fail to pull everyone's attention and yet being loved for everything he does. The actor has turned a year older today, and we are here to bring you some inside scoop on how Ranveer would be ringing in his special day. Also Read - Karan Johar's directorial with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt ropes in THIS veteran actress for a pivotal role?

As we all know the ongoing pandemic situation has forced everyone to stay at home and Ranveer is no exception either. As per our sources, Ranveer would be celebrating his 36th birthday with his wife along with other family members. It will be a low-key celebration and there will no guests or a dance party to go with.

Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds of the industry that would return to his director's seat for his upcoming movie which will feature Ranveer and in lead roles. According to our well-placed sources, KJo's next directorial will indeed bring forth the crackling chemistry between Ranveer and Alia on the big screen. The yet to be annouced film has been tentatively titled as Prem Kahani.

Karan Johar on Monday shared with fans on Instagram that he would announce his new directorial on July 6 at 11am. He shared a behind-the-scene video clip of his successful films of the past as a director. "This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home -- all at once. It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family. Announcing my next film tomorrow at 11am, watch this space for more! @DharmaMovies @apoorva1972," he wrote as caption.

In the video clip, Karan said in a voice-over, "The last five years for me have been about making Dharma Productions, Dharmatic Entertainment, DCA, Dharma 2.0 grow and push the cinematic boundaries through the lens of new and talented filmmakers. But, personally, my primary passion always lies behind the camera. Telling stories, creating a world fill with the multitude of colours, eternal music, emotions and I feel it's time to go back to my favourite place - on set and to create what I adore the most, love stories. I am extremely excited to announce my next film tomorrow - a love story that is deeply embedded in the roots of family. I hope to seek all your well-wishes and blessings as I begin this journey."